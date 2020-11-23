Here's what each New York coronavirus zone means

YELLOW ZONE RULES IF POSITIVITY RATE IS 2.5%

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Cuomo explained the actions that will be taken if a region or community enters a yellow, orange, or red zone during the coronavirus pandemic.You can watch his explanation above. Below we have listed the details of restrictions in each zone.- Houses of Worship: 50% capacity- Mass gatherings: 25 people maximum- Businesses: Open- Dining: Indoor/Outdoor, 4-person max per table- Schools: Open, mandatory 20% testing- Houses of Worship: 33% capacity, 25 people maximum- Mass gatherings: 10 people maximum, indoor and outdoor- Businesses: Closing high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and personal care- Dining: Outdoor dining only, 4-person maximum per table- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open- Houses of Worship: 25% capacity, 10 people maximum- Mass gatherings: Prohibited- Businesses: Essential only- Dining: Takeout/delivery only- Schools: Remote with "test out" to open