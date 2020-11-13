As COVID infections climb, New York bars, restaurants to close at 10 p.m.

The 7-day rolling average is at 2.6% and if it hits 3%, Mayor Bill de Blasio says schools will close and go fully remote.
Statewide, the positivity rate is 2.95%.
Now Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered gyms bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. starting Friday night.
But is that the dramatic change we need?
At least one city councilman, Health committee chair Mark Levine, says indoor dining needs to be canceled.
But the restaurant industry says there's no evidence indoor dining is causing the spike.
"I just think this 10 p.m. just knocked out a whole bunch of other industries. I mean, bars, restaurants that were hoping to just hang in until, you know, December and then re-evaluate January, February, because January, February is always slower. So I just think this just puts, you know, a nail in the coffin for some places," said Teresa de l Haba, McSorley's owner.
Governor Cuomo says a focus on restaurants could just be the start of a larger shutdown if virus numbers don't stop rising.
Meantime, the CDC has found more than half of households with one COVID case see a second.
Test and Trace Corps are sending kits to positive case homes to monitor temperatures and oxygen to stop the spread.
New York City residents may qualify to self-isolate in a hotel for free, up to 14 days, if they do not have a safe place to self-isolate.
New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene updated its data by zip code.
- Seven day average of percent positive by zip code
- Weekly counts of cases and persons tested by zip code
- More refined age breakdowns and trend data
The Mayor also provided guidance for the upcoming holidays.
- Safer holiday activities; get creative and stay smart, stick to core four
- Religious services: go virtual or outside
- Gatherings: know your own and others' risk, keep it small, outdoors is safer
- Travel: stay local, travel safely, get tested and quarantine after travel
Find a testing location near you.
