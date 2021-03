Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 5 - Other Side of the Mountain

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The virus, ghastly in its death toll and unyielding in its horror, was claiming hundreds of more lives each day, but hospital admissions in April started to decline.The darkest day in a grim season of darkness would come on April 8th. 800 people in New York state alone would die that day from COVID-19 related illness.But then, on April 9th, the state had reached its apex of COVID-19 related deaths and would begin now the slow, painful march down the other side of this somber mountain.