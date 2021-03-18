Society

Eyewitness to a Pandemic: Episode 7 - A Shot of Hope

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After a grueling spring overwhelmed with death and heartache and the ominous fear of catching and falling victim to the coronavirus, the Summer of 2020 brought with it to New York a chance to exhale.

The staggering, the numbing numbers of deaths and hospitalizations had subsided some now. It was comforting and it brought hope. But it was fleeting.

The multipart series is now streaming on the ABC7NY apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. To stream, search "ABC7 New York" in the app store.

For more episodes, visit our 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' landing page.

----------

DOCUSERIES CREDITS
Jim Dolan | Host, Reporter & Writer
Emily Sowa | Senior Digital Producer, Videographer, & Editor
Matt Gosciminski | Videographer
Rolando Pujol | Executive Producer - Digital Innovation, Content & Strategy
Dana Bussey | Motion Graphic Designer, Creative Director
Chad Matthews | President & General Manager

national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew jerseynew yorkmanhattanbrooklynwestchester countycoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus new jerseydocumentarycoronaviruseyewitness newscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19eyewitness to pandemiccoronavirus deathsnew york citynew yorkcommunityoriginals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: 1-month-old found dead suffered a fractured skull
Another suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
ABC enters Super Bowl rotation in new NFL TV deal
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge
Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment
Pharmacist organizes COVID vaccine pop-ups
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Show More
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' coming to Disney+
New program to provide $400 per month to select families
Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News