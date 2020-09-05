Coronavirus News: Elmhurst Hospital patient released from hospital after 6-month battle with coronavirus

After a nearly six-month battle with coronavirus, one patient at Elmhurst Hospital got to go home.
Jose Guerrero got coronavirus back in March.
However, the medical staff at Elmhurst Hospital never gave up on him.
They gave him quite a send-off, loudly cheering him on as he escorted out of the hospital.
He is one of the lucky ones.
