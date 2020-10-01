Coronavirus News: Queens elementary school is 1st in NYC to shut down over COVID cases

The John F. Kennedy Jr School in Elmhurst will remain closed through October 13, according to a letter sent home to families on Wednesday.
"As always, the health and safety of our students and staff, and everyone in the DOE family across the city, is our top priority," the letter read. "As you know, our school building was closed for an initial 24 hours because two or more members of our school community tested positive for COVID-19. Today, we are writing to update you that the NYC Test + Trace Corps and the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene have determined that at this time the main site building must remain closed for 14 days."
All teaching and learning will continue remotely, and officials hope to reopen the building on Wednesday, October 14.
Anyone with a positive COVID-19 test will not return to the school until they are no longer infectious.
Close contacts of the persons who tested positive have been notified and will continue their 14-day quarantine period.
If additional close contacts are identified, they will also be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
Families are reminded to stay home if you feel sick, monitor your and your child's heath, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.
