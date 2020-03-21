Coronavirus Testing: Where to find testing centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have set up sites to test people who are sick or at risk of having contracted the novel coronavirus, sites that accept asymptomatic patients and sites for antibody testing.
Here are testing sites you can find in the tri-state area:
NEW YORK
New York State continues to increase testing capacity for COVID-19 on a daily basis. The guidance below enables New York State to prioritize resources to meet the public health need.
Please call the testing site or your health care provider before you go for testing.
If you go to a test site run by New York State, there is never any charge for your test.
If you go to a test site operated by local governments, private companies including pharmacies and medical practices or not-for-profit organizations, you are advised to check with the testing site and your insurer in advance of being tested to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.
Check here to find a New York testing center near you.
NEW YORK CITY
Testing for COVID-19 is available throughout the five boroughs. Check this city website regularly for current locations.
Community testing sites operated by NYC Health + Hospitals offer free and convenient testing on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary.
CityMD offers to test at all of its New York City sites on a walk-in basis, seven days per week. Visit CityMD for locations and hours throughout the five boroughs.
In addition, testing for essential workers and vulnerable populations is available through a partnership with One Medical, a national digital health and primary care provider. Testing is free, but an appointment is required. Register online or by phone.
More information:
citymd.com
NYC Health + Hospitals website
Additionally, antibody tests are available for New Yorkers, free of charge. Please click here to learn more.
NEW JERSEY
Testing centers have opened around the state. Check here for more New Jersey testing centers and updates
CONNECTICUT
The state has set-up a website with more information about corovirus testing in Connecticut.
Testing is available in many locations throughout Connecticut. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care provider. Anyone who does not have a primary care provider should call 2-1-1 or visit the CT Testing Locator to locate the nearest testing site. Tests are available free of charge.
If you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19, and are unable to get into contact with your primary care physician, please reach out to one of the following hotlines:
Hartford Healthcare Hotline: (860) 972-8100
Yale New Haven Health: (833) 484-1200
Bristol Hospital Coronavirus Info Line: (860) 261-6855
Stamford Health: (203) 276-4111
