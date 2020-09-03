Coronavirus News: Parishioners at 2 NY churches advised to quarantine after priests, staff member test positive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

PLEASANTVILLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Parishioners at two New York churches, one in Westchester County and one on Long Island, are being advised to self-quarantine after two priests and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.One priest and staff member work at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville.The county says anyone who attended any of the following services must quarantine for 14 days from the last time they visited the church:- August 24 - Morning Mass- August 25 - Morning Mass- August 29 - First Communion Ceremonies- August 30 - All Masses, Except for the 9 am MassContacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine.The county is currently working closely with the Church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District, and the Village and will provide updates as warranted.On Long Island, officials with Our Lady of Victory Parish in Floral Park reported that a priest was exposed to COVID-19 on Saturday evening and later tested positive.Associate Pastor Rev. Rafal Borowiejskiis said to be asymptomatic, but anyone who was was present at the 10:30 a.m., noon, or 5;30 p.m. Mass Sunday or at his daily Masses on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, or who have been in close contact with Fr. Rafal since Saturday night, August 29, should consider getting tested and/or self quarantine.