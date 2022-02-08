COVID Omicron News: Cases drop across the US, but death rate remains high

But many are divided on the issue as the omicron surge continues to take more than 2,400 lives a day.
The CDC cautions their recommendations still stand that anyone 2 years and older should continue to wear masks in public.
Another encouraging statistic, hospitalizations are down nearly 50% with new cases dropping 61% since mid-January.
RELATED: What are the symptoms of the COVID omicron variant?
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
CDC on mask mandates: Up to local officials
In a new statement, the CDC says it's up to local officials to make the rules on mask mandates, but that their recommendation remains masks for everyone, ages 2 and up.
"CDC guidance is meant to supplement-not replace-any federal, state, tribal, local, or territorial health and safety laws, rules, and regulations. The adoption and implementation of our guidance should be done in collaboration with regulatory agencies and state, tribal, local, and territorial public health departments, and in compliance with state and local policies and practices," the CDC said in a statement.
Gov. Lamont recommends ending CT statewide mask mandate
Governor Ned Lamont on Monday recommended an end to the Connecticut statewide mask mandate effective February 28. He says it will be up to local districts and schools to make the decision in their community on whether to keep masks or not.
US figure skater Zhou out after COVID test
U.S. men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is out of the individual competition. In a five-minute video posted to Instagram on Monday night, a teary Zhou announced that he would have to withdraw. He had initially tested positive as part of a routine COVID-19 screening, and underwent additional testing. The 21-year-old had struggled through a poor free skate for the eventual team silver medalists a day before, and was due to compete in the individual competition that begins with the men's short program on Tuesday.
NJ lifting school mask mandate
Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that effective March 7, New Jersey's statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted. He said in the tweet, "Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations."
Group of New York City workers march over Brooklyn Bridge against vaccine mandate
A group of New York City employees marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Monday morning ahead of their possible termination this Friday due to their vaccination status.
They marched from Metro Tech in Downtown Brooklyn, over the Brooklyn Bridge, and then made their way over to City Hall. Some 4,000 municipal employees still need to submit their vaccination cards by Friday to keep their jobs.
Germany eyes easing COVID rules; pharmacies to offer shots
Germany is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February. Unlike some of its European neighbors, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores.
A government spokeswoman said Monday the measures would be discussed at a meeting of federal and state officials on Feb. 16. But she said they would only take effect when authorities can be sure that Germany's health system won't be overwhelmed.
Medicare benefits to cover up to 8 free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month
The Biden administration, seeking to fill a frustrating gap in coverage for COVID-19 tests, announced that people with Medicare will be able to get free over-the-counter tests much more easily in the coming weeks.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Medicare will cover up to eight free tests per month, starting in early spring. The tests will be handed out at participating pharmacies and other locations. They'll be available to people who have Medicare's "Part B" outpatient benefit, which about 9 in 10 enrollees sign up for.
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? It depends, but you should be able to use N95s and KN95s a few times. The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says health care workers can wear an N95 mask up to five times. But experts say how often the average person can safely wear one will vary depending on how it's used. Using the same mask to run to the grocery store, for example, is very different than wearing it all day at work.
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
When am I contagious if infected with omicron? It's not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants - possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That's because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question