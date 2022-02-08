New York City Council committee to consider making outdoor dining permanent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11544356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson reports that Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting March 7.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Outdoor dining may be here to stay in New York.On Tuesday, a New York City Council committee will begin debating a new bill to make the dining sheds permanent."It's important we save our small businesses, our restaurants," said bill sponsor Marjorie Velazquez, "What's worse to public safety is an empty storefront."In a city where there is stiff competition for every square inch, there are now 12,000 such structures, and not everyone is happy about all the real estate going into restaurants."There are people who live on blocks who haven't had their streets cleaned in two years," one protester said.Dozens protested in the Village over the weekend, citing an increase in garbage, rats, and people sleeping in the sheds, saying it is time for New York City to regain its sidewalks and streets.The committee will meet to establish rules for restaurants looking to use the sidewalks and curbside parking to set up outdoor dining structures.The temporary outdoor dining program was established in June 2020 to help restaurants at the height of the pandemic when indoor dining was shut down.Mayor Eric Adams has said he is in favor of making the sheds permanent.