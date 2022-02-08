coronavirus new york city

New York City Council committee to consider making outdoor dining permanent

Program was first introduced to help restaurants deal with pandemic restrictions
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

City council hearing on making outdoor dining permanent in NYC; mask debate continues

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Outdoor dining may be here to stay in New York.

On Tuesday, a New York City Council committee will begin debating a new bill to make the dining sheds permanent.

"It's important we save our small businesses, our restaurants," said bill sponsor Marjorie Velazquez, "What's worse to public safety is an empty storefront."

In a city where there is stiff competition for every square inch, there are now 12,000 such structures, and not everyone is happy about all the real estate going into restaurants.

"There are people who live on blocks who haven't had their streets cleaned in two years," one protester said.

Dozens protested in the Village over the weekend, citing an increase in garbage, rats, and people sleeping in the sheds, saying it is time for New York City to regain its sidewalks and streets.

The committee will meet to establish rules for restaurants looking to use the sidewalks and curbside parking to set up outdoor dining structures.

The temporary outdoor dining program was established in June 2020 to help restaurants at the height of the pandemic when indoor dining was shut down.

Mayor Eric Adams has said he is in favor of making the sheds permanent.



ALSO READ | 'We have to learn how to live with COVID': NJ lifting school mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports that Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that he is lifting New Jersey's school mask mandate starting March 7.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Submit your COVID questions here
COVID Update: Canada threatens those who help 'Freedom Truck Convoy'
COVID NYC Update: Growing push to make permanent outdoor dining rules
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 wounded in separate shootings in NYC
How to watch 2022 Oscar nominations announcement
Police searching for traveling nurse that set hospital worker on fire
AccuWeather: Clearing and breezy
Westchester residents on high alert after multiple bobcat sightings
Woman followed home from LI mall, robbed of $3K Louis Vuitton bag
50,000 racing fans will be allowed into track for Belmont Stakes
Show More
89-year-old woman kicked in back while standing on sidewalk in NYC
Billy Joel donates $1.5 million to performing arts school in Syosset
Hochul hints NY mask mandate could be lifted as protests continue
Mount Vernon HS locked down after shots fired outside of school
Birth equity advocates fight to end healthcare disparities
More TOP STORIES News