New York City reaches medium risk alert level for COVID

COVID-19 update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is now at a medium risk alert level for COVID.

The NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan released a statement on the change in the alert level Monday morning.

"With COVID-19 cases rising, NYC has entered the Medium risk alert level. Cases have now surpassed a rate of 200 per 100,000 people in the five boroughs. As a practical matter, what this means for New Yorkers is that they must exercise even greater caution than they have the last few weeks," he said in part.

The statement went on to say that anyone at a higher risk for severe disease due to age, underlying health conditions or because they are unvaccinated, should consider additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor gatherings.

The city also recommends all New Yorkers wear a mask in public indoor settings.

The statement also adds that city residents should get tested for COVID before and after any gatherings, and if you test positive, call your doctor or 212-COVID19 to get evaluated for treatment.

"Vaccination and boosters are as critical as ever. If you're eligible for your booster, please, get the dose now. The coming weeks will be critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and getting back to a Low risk level so we can more safely enjoy our spring," Vasan said in the statement. "And remember, the steps you take to protect yourself also protect others, especially those most vulnerable. As a city, we have the tools we need to beat back this virus. As New Yorkers, we are in this together. By incorporating these steps into our daily lives, we can continue to look out for one another and ourselves."

