Talent on full display for virtual West Indian Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's an annual Labor Day tradition, but Monday's West Indian Day Parade will be different than previous years.The pandemic may have canceled the lively event, but the party still lives on. The celebration of Caribbean culture will take center stage virtually more than 10 hours.Not even COVID could keep all the talent under wraps as kids pre-taped their performances for the Carnival youth event this year as it was broadcast online starting at 4 p.m. Sunday.From 5-16 years old, the young starts sang and danced and played their hearts out. All 25 skits were taped last month, edited, and then streamed today.While it is not a live performance with all the energy of crowds cheering on, the silver lining is that viewers, fans, and family from far away could watch the virtual talent show - and there was a lot of talent to show."They are the future of keeping this culture alive. Essential we were able to showcase them this year on a virtual platform," said event organizer Shyka Scotland.On Monday, the 53rd Annual West Indian American Day Carnival parade will take place, but instead of filling Eastern Parkway with the colors, sounds and tastes of the islands, the show will go on virtually on Zoom - the new normal for 2020."Tune into tomorrow to see how we turn something that should be on the streets to a virtual world," added Scotland.