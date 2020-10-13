coronavirus new york city

Brooklyn school in blatant violation as mayor praises COVID-19 restrictions

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- New York City officials say it is a decisive week in the fight against COVID-19 and while new restrictions appear to be lowering the rate, at least one religious institution was found flagrantly ignoring the rules.

On the same day that the mayor praised efforts to suppress the coronavirus, Eyewitness News found hundreds of young children being dismissed from a school.

They were herded onto buses Tuesday afternoon, some wearing masks, some not. All of them were attending Bais Yaacov School on 51st Street.

RELATED | Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says

A school that is clearly in the state's Red Zone-where schools have been ordered closed, mass gatherings have been banned and religious gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people.

The city's test and trace corps has descended on South Brooklyn, determined to track the virus in places where infections had become dangerously high. Mask wearing has become widespread in neighborhoods where they were virtually non-existent just a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said those efforts appear to be working in certain communities. And infection rates appear to be leveling off.

"This is the week where we can start to turn the tide in those Red Zone areas and contain the problem that we're seeing there," he said. "I fundamentally believe this challenge can be contained, I fundamentally believe that we can stop this problem we're seeing in Brooklyn, Queens before it grows."

But with some institutions apparently disregarding the state's executive order, the infection rate could rise again as public health authorities work to prevent another citywide outbreak.

Click here to view the cluster maps if using the mobile app


RELATED | Activist Heshy Tischler charged with inciting a riot
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest in the ongoing protests and backlash caused by New York's new COVID restrictions.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomohospitalmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in NYC
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
Columbus Day: Italian Heritage and Achievement Celebration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now
Sweet 16 party causes COVID spread on Long Island
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
NYPD highest-ranking Hispanic officer retiring from department
Most dramatic season ever? Clare Crawley's season of Bachelorette begins
Medusa statue outside NYC court honors 'Me Too' movement
Trick-or-treating not allowed in 3 NJ towns amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Apple unveils 5G-enabled iPhone 12
NYPD calls launch of police, community reform 'unique opportunity'
3 states added, none removed from Tri-State Travel Advisory
5 suspected COVID-19 cases at same EMS station in NYC
Hot spot COVID positivity rates down in NY, Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News