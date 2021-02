Amanda Kloots gets COVID vaccine months after Nick Cordero's death

EMBED >More News Videos Passengers on the flight and witnesses on the ground recounted their reactions when the incident happened.

LOS ANGELES (WABC) -- Amanda Kloots, the widow of Broadway star Nick Cordero, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine seven months after his death.Kloots shared her husband's long battle with coronavirus before he died in July at the age of 41 She said in an Instagram post Friday that she is grateful to be vaccinated against the virus that left her a single mom."I have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother, of getting this virus and now I am one step closer to safety," she wrote.She was criticized by some for getting the vaccine because she is 38, but she explained she waited in a long line and only got the leftover vaccine doses that would have expired after all the appointments were filled for the day.She said anyone else could have done the same thing and that "vaccine shaming" should not be happening. She believes anyone that gets the vaccine should be celebrated.In a response to her critics, she said the staff was "happy to have people there waiting with willing arms" and she was prepared to be turned away, ABC News reports Kloots and Cordero shared a 1-year-old son named Elvis who Kloots said was with her when she got the vaccine as Cordero's song played in the car.On Sunday, the United States was on the brink of hitting 500,000 COVID-related deaths.