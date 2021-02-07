Here are the COVID vaccination sites in New York and New Jersey closed due to snow

New Jersey Vaccine Mega-Sites
The following mega-sites are closed due to snow:
Burlington County: Appointments will be moved to 2/8, 2/9, and 2/10
Middlesex County: Appointments will be moved to 2/13
Morris County: Appointments will be moved to 2/10
The following mega-sites will remain OPEN
Atlantic County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Bergen County: 7:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gloucester County: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Individual health care providers will be reaching out via phone/email/text to reschedule any appointments for tomorrow at our closed mega-sites.
New York COVID-19 Test Sites
Operations at the following state-run COVID-19 testing sites will be suspended on February 7 due to the impending winter storm:
Glen Island in New Rochelle;
Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens;
Bronx Bay Plaza in the Bronx;
Lehman College in the Bronx;
Jones Beach on Long Island;
Stony Brook on Long Island;
Seaview Avenue on Staten Island; and
Fountain Avenue in Brooklyn.
New Yorkers with appointments scheduled on Sunday, February 7 will receive notice of the closure via text message and telephone. Appointments will be rescheduled for later in the week.
Community-Based 'Pop Up' Vaccination Sites
Seven community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites will also be postponed due to the storm and rescheduled for later in the week. Those eight sites include:
Abyssinian Baptist Church, 132 W 138th New York, NY 10030
BronxWorks, 1130 Grand Concourse, BX, 10456
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1376 Prospect Ave, Bronx, NY 10459
Castle Hill Houses, 625 Castle Hill Ave, The Bronx, NY 10473
Marble Hill Houses, 5365 Broadway, Bronx, NY 10463
First Baptist Church of Corona, 100-10 Astoria Blvd., East Elmhurst, NY 11369
United Revival Mennonite Church, 390 Melrose St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Appointments at these community based 'pop up' vaccination sites are scheduled directly with the host site or partner providers SOMOS Community Care and Northwell Health. Those entities are notifying New Yorkers with appointments scheduled on Sunday, February 7 of these postponements and the new dates of operation via text message and telephone.
Additionally, the site at Christian Cultural Center is cancelling Sunday operations as they were able to extend hours and fulfill all appointments on Saturday.
New York Mass Vaccination Sites
As Governor Cuomo previously announced, the state-run mass vaccination sites at Jones Beach and Stony Brook on Long Island will also suspend operations on Sunday, February 7 due to winter weather. New Yorkers with appointments these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination for later this week. As part of the rescheduling process and to the extent possible, timing of new appointments will be scheduled in alignment with the original appointment's time. If that new appointment time does not work for an individual given the change in day, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.
Operations at the Westchester County Center, Yankee Stadium, Javits Center and Aqueduct Racetrack mass vaccination sites will continue as scheduled as those locations are located indoors and have the infrastructure and equipment in place to ensure New Yorkers with appointments can safely enter and exit the location. Operations at the remaining state-run mass vaccination sites throughout Upstate New York also remain unimpacted.
Rockland County Clinic Rescheduled
The Rockland County Department of Health announces that the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 9 AM - 1 PM has been rescheduled for Monday, February 8, 2021, from 1 PM - 7 PM due to the weather.
If you have an appointment for Sunday to be vaccinated at Rockland County Department of Health clinic, you will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday between 1 PM and 7 PM. No new appointment will be scheduled, and you can come at your convenience from 1 PM - 7 PM on Monday. Please be patient upon arrival Monday as some times may be busier than others due to these circumstances.
