Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: CDC panel to look at heart inflammation cases in vaccinated teens

So far, there have been more than 300 confirmed cases of the condition, myocarditis.
The cases have been primarily in teens and in men age 30 and younger.
Symptoms were usually mild, and the majority of patients who were hospitalized made a full recovery.
But the cases have raised concerns among some experts and scientists.
Here are more of today's headlines:
MTA sets pandemic-era ridership records
The MTA announced Tuesday that the New York City Subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North broke pandemic-era ridership records on consecutive days last week. The streak culminated on Friday, June 18, with the subways carrying 2.57 million riders, the LIRR carrying 122,848 customers, and Metro-North carrying 104,304 customers -- the first time Metro-North has surpassed 100,000 riders since the start of the pandemic. The combined subway and bus ridership of more than 3.7 million is close to 50% of pre-pandemic levels.
"The subway's ridership return continues to gather momentum," interim President of MTA New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg said. "The subway is essential to New York, and higher ridership is the surest sign of New York's post-pandemic recovery."
Walgreens giving out $25 in rewards cash for customers getting vaccinated in store
Starting Tuesday, customers getting a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will also get $25 in Walgreens Cash rewards. According to the retailer, the rewards will be available right after vaccination for customers with myWalgreens rewards accounts. People without a myWalgreens account can choose instead to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card. Parents or guardians of teens who get the vaccine will also be eligible to redeem the cash rewards on behalf of their children.
70% of Americans 30 or older have received COVID-19 vaccine, White House says
More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day. The Biden administration is releasing the new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it's available for them. The White House said meeting Biden's vaccination goal is less important than the pace of the nation's reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation's most vulnerable people are fully vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest rates since the earliest days of the pandemic.
Staten Island Ferry to resume overnight service
Overnight service will return to the Staten Island Ferry starting August 16, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. The ferry will run every 30 minutes overnight, as it did before the pandemic. For more information, visit the Staten Island Ferry website.
Cuomo announces return of Fourth of July fireworks to Jones Beach, Empire State Plaza
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Office of General Services and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are joining with partners again to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and events from 6-10 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza, including a pop-up vaccination site from 5:30- 8:00 p.m.; and at Jones Beach State Park beginning at 9:30pm.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
