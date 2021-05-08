Coronavirus Update New York City: Pop-up COVID vaccine sites open for tourists in NYC

Welcome to New York, your vaccine is waiting for you!



We'll administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at iconic sites across our city. With State authorization, we can get vaccines to tourists and make sure they have a built in souvenir to bring home with them. Let's get it done! pic.twitter.com/NCqIietY9R — City of New York (@nycgov) May 6, 2021

Jim Dolan has more on Wednesday's announcement of Broadway's reopening.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eligibility expands in New York to try to get things back to a sense of normal.Now, tourists coming into the Big Apple can also get their shots in the city, and that's just one part of the efforts to get more people vaccinated this weekend.Previously to get vaccinated in the city, those who were residents or workers were only allowed to get the shot.This week, the city expanded eligibility, getting state approval to improve access to those visiting.Mobile vaccination vans will be set up at popular tourist sites."We will be in Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge Park, Central Park, the High Line, a variety of locations," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.There will also be other pop-up sites in Sunset Park, Flushing Meadows Park and Brooklyn Bridge Park.At the mobile sites, people can get the one-shot dose of Johnson & Johnson.The mayor says it's all about improving access."We want to go the extra mile, make it easy for tourists," de Blasio said. "If they are here, get vaccinated while they are here. It makes sense to put mobile vaccination sites where the tourists are, that is good for all of us they get vaccinated. It's good for them. It's another reason to be here and know you are going to be taken care of."The pop-up sites will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. rain or shine at those locations.