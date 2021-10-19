coronavirus new york

Hochul pushes for school COVID vaccination sites ahead of approval for kids ages 5-11

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

Hochul pushes for school vaccination sites ahead of approval for kids

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York officials are pushing forward on the plan to vaccinate children against COVID-19 once they are approved for ages 5-11, and Governor Kathy Hochul wants schools to become alternate vaccination sites due to fears of an impending rush on pediatricians.

Roughly 1.5 million children in the state will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with approval expected by early November.

Hochul says mass vaccination sites are also being considered because that's where parents are going to feel most comfortable taking their children, but she says schools are the next best safe place.

ALSO READ | Gabby Petito's mom, stepdad speak out about Brian Laundrie
EMBED More News Videos

Gabby Petito's parents say they thought their daughter was safe with Brian Laundrie


The governor says the state can up with the parental permission slip for parents, and she's encouraging parents to make appointments now for early to mid November.

"Schools, I believe, are the answer," she said. "We are aggressively right now connecting schools with partners. We are getting ready for this. I want the schools to know we are here to help. We are already in conversation with superintendents. We want this offered in schools or at least the immediate vicinity of schools."

Hochul is also warning that we are heading into a vulnerable time and not to get complacent.

Meanwhile, a new report from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer analyzed the impact of remote work on sales tax revenue and found the city is losing around $111 million annually.

As work from home becomes more routine in the aftermath of the pandemic, city retailers will be impacted by reduced spending by commuters -- roughly one million of whom came into the city each day prior to the pandemic, but many of whom are likely to do so on a less frequent basis going forward.

ALSO READ | Out of the Shadows: Christopher Steele defiant on dossier, says Trump still 'potential' threat
EMBED More News Videos

Christopher Steele, the man behind the controversial Trump Russia "Steele Dossier," publicly defended claims made in the document.


"Our analysis shows that the pandemic has fundamentally altered the way people work, with far reaching implications on the city's economy and tax base," Stringer said. "As remote work and hybrid work schedules keep many workers closer to home, small businesses in residential districts may see a boost from New Yorkers spending more in their neighborhoods. However, the loss of foot traffic and lower sales may be severely felt by small businesses in the city's commercial districts."

Stringer said steps must be taken to support small businesses.

"We must ensure that all our small businesses get the support they need in this economy," he said. "That means cutting red tape and making government more user-friendly, helping immigrant entrepreneurs scale up to new markets, and closing the digital divide so that brick-and-mortar small businesses can effectively compete with larger online retailers."

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityhealthmedicalschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Update: Pilots warned to keep vaccine talk out of cockpit
Unions prepare to fight NYC vaccine mandate
COVID Update: Study finds 90% of hospitalizations among unvaccinated
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in NYC
Show More
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Unions prepare to fight NYC vaccine mandate
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
More TOP STORIES News