Walk-in COVID vaccinations available for ages 16+ in NYC at city-run sites

All city-run sites are also are open to all, regardless of geographic restrictions.
Also in New York City, the American Museum of Natural History is now open as a vaccination site.
The walk-up policy is in an effort to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infections, and it is now in effect at all state-run facilities -- including Yankee Stadium and the Javits Center.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is everyone's civic duty to get vaccinated and help lower the state's infection rate, and that the new policy takes away any hurdles created by having to make appointments on the Internet.
Meanwhile, the new museum vaccination site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week, offering approximately 1,000 shots per day.
"It's going to take all of us to bring back the city we know and love," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "With that, I would like to wish a warm 'whale-come' to the American Museum of Natural History. The city thanks you for your partnership in getting every New Yorker vaccinated."
The location will include set-aside appointments for local NYCHA residents and staff, as well as union staff, such as DC37 workers who work in cultural fields, and museum staff.
The site will also offer appointments for the general public.
Additional days and appointments will be available as supply increases citywide, and eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at this location by using nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.
