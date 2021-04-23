coronavirus new york

Walk-in COVID vaccinations available for ages 16+ in NYC at city-run sites

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Walk-in COVID vaccinations available for ages 16+ in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York continues its quest to make COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible. Starting Friday, the city is allowing anyone age 16 and up to walk in to a city-run site and get vaccinated. The state sites allow residents 60 and older without an appointment.

All city-run sites are also are open to all, regardless of geographic restrictions.

Also in New York City, the American Museum of Natural History is now open as a vaccination site.

The walk-up policy is in an effort to reach those most vulnerable to COVID-19 infections, and it is now in effect at all state-run facilities -- including Yankee Stadium and the Javits Center.

ALSO READ | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.


Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is everyone's civic duty to get vaccinated and help lower the state's infection rate, and that the new policy takes away any hurdles created by having to make appointments on the Internet.

Meanwhile, the new museum vaccination site will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday each week, offering approximately 1,000 shots per day.

"It's going to take all of us to bring back the city we know and love," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "With that, I would like to wish a warm 'whale-come' to the American Museum of Natural History. The city thanks you for your partnership in getting every New Yorker vaccinated."

The location will include set-aside appointments for local NYCHA residents and staff, as well as union staff, such as DC37 workers who work in cultural fields, and museum staff.

The site will also offer appointments for the general public.

Additional days and appointments will be available as supply increases citywide, and eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at this location by using nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit seeks monetary damages after Asian American NYPD detective taunted
EMBED More News Videos

The complaint charges that Terrell Harper used anti-Asian slurs and even threatened Detective Vincent Chung's mother on March 11.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
NYC considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News