2 Americans among 72 killed in Nepal plane crash, state department says

Flight NYT 691 had been traveling from Kathmandu, the capital, to Pokhara, a city in central Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said.

POKHARA, Nepal -- The U.S. State Department said Americans are among those who died in Sunday's plane crash in Nepal.

All 72 people on the Yeti Airlines flight died.

Nepali authorities previously said the bodies of presumed foreigners would be taken to Kathmandu for inspection and identification.

The state department is offering to assist officials there.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents. Our thoughts are with the families of those on board. The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour," said State Department spokesperson, Ned Price.

Nepal is considered one of the riskiest places to fly.

Sunday's crash was the worst air disaster in the Himalayan nation in 30 years.