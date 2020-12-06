Crews respond to fire at Long Island hotel

By Eyewitness News

(John Scalesi)

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Fire crews responded to a fire at a hotel on Long Island.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Marriott Hotel on James Doolittle Boulevard in Uniondale.

Guests in the area were evacuated safely, officials say.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started.

