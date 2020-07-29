Man arrested after 2 deadly shootings in Brooklyn

Police say 41-year-old Hason Rink shot and killed 39-year-old Ancil Blackman last Friday night.
The victim was found in the middle of the street after being shot in the face.
Blackman's family says he lived on the street where the shooting occurred and was coming home from work.
According to officials, Blackman was shot following a dispute.
Police say Rink was also behind another deadly shooting earlier this month.
In that one, 20-year-old Deondraye Moore was killed and a 36-year-old woman was hurt.
Earlier this morning, police officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a male and female shot in front of 41 New Lots Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to the head and a female with multiple gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/uXNwmhatsO— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 3, 2020
The woman was shot once in the arm and once in the torso and was taken to Brookdale Hospital to recover.
Rink is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
RELATED | Bronx DA holds anti-gun violence march as arrest made in deadly shooting
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube