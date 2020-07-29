Man arrested after 2 deadly shootings in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man is now facing charges in two separate deadly shootings in Brooklyn.

Police say 41-year-old Hason Rink shot and killed 39-year-old Ancil Blackman last Friday night.


The victim was found in the middle of the street after being shot in the face.

Blackman's family says he lived on the street where the shooting occurred and was coming home from work.

According to officials, Blackman was shot following a dispute.

Police say Rink was also behind another deadly shooting earlier this month.

In that one, 20-year-old Deondraye Moore was killed and a 36-year-old woman was hurt.



The woman was shot once in the arm and once in the torso and was taken to Brookdale Hospital to recover.

Rink is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

RELATED | Bronx DA holds anti-gun violence march as arrest made in deadly shooting

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crown heightsbrooklynnew york citygun violenceshootingbrooklyn newscrown heights
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Helicopter to survey water after Long Island shark sightings
Upper West Side NYPD cruiser fire deemed suspicious
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Fiery crash on I-78 in Union, NJ leaves driver dead
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
Show More
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC seal should be re-examined
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
More TOP STORIES News