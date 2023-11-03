79-year-old grandmother killed after being struck by 2 cars in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A family is mourning as police search for two drivers after a 79-year-old woman was hit by two different vehicles on Thursday night.
Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at East New York Avenue and Herkimer Street in Crown Heights.
A grey Nissan Rogue hit the victim while she was crossing the street and dragged her down the road.
Then a second car, a white Toyota Sienna, hit her as she laid on the road. Neither stopped to check on her and both drivers took off.
Her family said she was the matriarch of a very large family from Barbados and they are devastated there was more than one opportunity to save her life.
She has 10 children and 23 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
"This is so sudden and so devastating it's killing us, but we're trying to hang in there for one another, she was such a nice and beautiful person and she would want me to be strong, I know that, so I'm trying my best," a family member said.
The investigation is ongoing as the search continues for the drivers.
ALSO READ | FBI searches Brooklyn home of top fundraiser linked to Mayor Eric Adams
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.