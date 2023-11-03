Crystal Cranmore reports on the search for two hit and run drivers who hit a woman in Brooklyn.

79-year-old grandmother killed after being struck by 2 cars in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A family is mourning as police search for two drivers after a 79-year-old woman was hit by two different vehicles on Thursday night.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at East New York Avenue and Herkimer Street in Crown Heights.

A grey Nissan Rogue hit the victim while she was crossing the street and dragged her down the road.

Then a second car, a white Toyota Sienna, hit her as she laid on the road. Neither stopped to check on her and both drivers took off.

Her family said she was the matriarch of a very large family from Barbados and they are devastated there was more than one opportunity to save her life.

She has 10 children and 23 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"This is so sudden and so devastating it's killing us, but we're trying to hang in there for one another, she was such a nice and beautiful person and she would want me to be strong, I know that, so I'm trying my best," a family member said.

The investigation is ongoing as the search continues for the drivers.

