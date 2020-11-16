coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: Gov. Lamont tests negative, will continue self-isolating

By Eyewitness News
Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday but is self-isolating at his Greenwich home after his chief spokesperson tested positive last Friday.

He met virtually with the regions' governors Sunday, and they agreed future steps are "not a matter of lockdown, not a matter of shutdown."

Instead, further restrictions will target where the spread is occurring.

Indoor shopping is not believed to be a source of spread. Neither are schools, "especially at the lower grades."

"We're going to be looking at gyms," Lamont said. "We're going to be looking at indoor dining. We'll be looking at churches if we have to."

Lamont warned students coming home from college for the holidays to self-isolate for 14 days before or after returning.

And no "parties and reunions, that goes without saying," Lamont said.

An additional 4,639 positive cases were reported on Monday with 22 new deaths. The statewide positivity rate is at 5.38%.

