Cuomo has a little fun with semi-official COVID dictionary of New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo debuted his "Semi-Official Post COVID-19 Dictionary of New York State" during a press briefing on Sunday.Cuomo listed some phrases and terms that are either new to the nation's vernacular amid the coronavirus pandemic or now have a different meaning.For example, Cuomo warned there is a difference between herd immunity and heard immunity, and he also pointed out that in addition to a COVID-15, there is also a COVID-20 and even a COVID-25.Some of the terms are common knowledge while others allowed the governor to have a little fun.Here are some of the highlights the governor shared on Sunday:: Immunoassays that detect the presence of a specific viral antigen, which implies current viral infection: When all the days of the week start to blur together: Daily factual source of news: A group of friends or family quarantining together as a group. See also: pod: When infection moves through a set area, causing uncertainty over how and when infection occurs: Stops the spread by alerting others to positive status: Isolated area to help stop the spread: The plane the virus came to New York on: Weight gained from stress/boredom-eating during the pandemic: Someone who underestimates the danger the virus poses. See also: moronavirus: When you can't stop consuming the bad news on Twitter: The stores and services that keep our state running: The people who risked their own lives so the rest of us could stay home. See also: hero: Our collective efforts to stop the spread, bring down the infection rate and save lives: When enough people are immune from the virus that the whole community becomes immune: When someone mistakenly believes they're immune, via word of mouth: Chinese-made respirator mask shown to be less effective than an N-95 mask: A hotspot COVID outbreak identified on a block-by-block level: A highly effective type of respirator or surgical mask: Type of strength needed to overcome a pandemic. See also: Smart, United, Disciplined, Loving: The world's most effective and beautiful form of communication: Gear that protects yourself - and protects others: Staying home to save lives: The squad that helps you get through it all. See also: Quaranfam: An alcoholic beverage consumed during quarantine: The fastest and most painless way to learn your infection status: For when you just don't have the energy to say the whole thing: Precautionary measure when you think you might be infected: Staying apart to stop the spread. Known to actually bring New Yorkers closer together: Single source of a large-scale outbreak. See also: Trump, D.: Effective strategy to prevent any single hospital from becoming overwhelmed: Loose-fitting, disposable devices that cover the mouth: Vaccine Administration Program - a strategy to ensure the distribution and administration of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to all New Yorkers.: Working from home. Not quite a vacation, not quite a work day: Video-conferencing service appropriate for work, parties, weddings and everything in between: That one nice shirt you have for your video meetings. All other clothing TBDCuomo says the dictionary is a work in progress. If you have any ideas or suggestions,to submit them.