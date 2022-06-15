daca

Immigration advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for permanent solution

EMBED <>More Videos

10th anniversary of DACA marked with call for permanent solution

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Ten years ago, the lives of nearly 1 million young people changed forever after the implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- or DACA -- which allowed undocumented children who came to the U.S. with their parents to remain in the country without fear of deportation.

They became known as "Dreamers," and now, there's a growing effort to keep the program in place for a new generation of kids.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Immigration Coalition, DACA recipients, immigrant advocates and elected officials gathered at Castle Clinton, America's first immigration station, in downtown Manhattan to celebrate the anniversary.

Established by the Obama Administration in 2012, DACA allowed undocumented youth to apply for a driver's license, Social Security number, and work permit.

Under DACA, there is no path to citizenship or legal permanent residence.

It has proven to be a transformative policy that has enabled Dreamers to remain in the United States and build fruitful careers and families.

Nearly two million people are eligible for DACA, but in 2021, a federal judge barred first time applicants due to a court challenge led by Republicans in Texas.

With less than a month until legal proceedings that will decide the fate of DACA commence, participants are calling for Congressional action on the preservation of DACA and a pathway to citizenship.

ALSO READ | Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train
EMBED More News Videos

An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citydacaimmigration
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Tiempo: Digital literacy, software training and DACA
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
Tiempo: House passes immigration bills, supporting Latinos through COVID
Latina trailblazer from Queens is a force for change
TOP STORIES
Bodies of 2 drowning victims recovered from NJ lake
Arrest made after driver goes on racist rant, attempts to stab officer
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
UPS tests tiny battery-powered cycles in NYC
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
Stores report tampon shortage as women struggle to find product
17-year-old dives into bay, rescues woman who had driven into water
Show More
1 killed in explosion at NJ welding business
Biggest rate hike in nearly 3 decades expected amid inflation
Trump goes after Biden in a 12-page statement amid Jan. 6 hearings
AccuWeather: Another beauty
Alleged shooter in unprovoked subway murder due in court
More TOP STORIES News