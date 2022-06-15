Immigration advocates mark 10th anniversary of DACA with call for permanent solution

They became known as "Dreamers," and now, there's a growing effort to keep the program in place for a new generation of kids.
On Wednesday morning, the New York Immigration Coalition, DACA recipients, immigrant advocates and elected officials gathered at Castle Clinton, America's first immigration station, in downtown Manhattan to celebrate the anniversary.
Established by the Obama Administration in 2012, DACA allowed undocumented youth to apply for a driver's license, Social Security number, and work permit.
Under DACA, there is no path to citizenship or legal permanent residence.
It has proven to be a transformative policy that has enabled Dreamers to remain in the United States and build fruitful careers and families.
Nearly two million people are eligible for DACA, but in 2021, a federal judge barred first time applicants due to a court challenge led by Republicans in Texas.
With less than a month until legal proceedings that will decide the fate of DACA commence, participants are calling for Congressional action on the preservation of DACA and a pathway to citizenship.
