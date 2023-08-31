'Extremely dangerous' man convicted of murder escapes from Pennsylvania prison

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in April 2021

POCOPSON TWP., Penn. -- A man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children escaped Thursday from the Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania.

The escapee has been identified as 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante.

The escape happened around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney's Office says.

Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawaset Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m.

A jury took just 15 minutes to convict Cavalcante of killing Deborah Brandao, his girlfriend of two years, at her home in Schuylkill Township in April 2021.

Prosecutors said he was angry that she planned to disclose a murder charge he faced in his native Brazil, and he stabbed her 38 times.

Officials confirm he is wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

"His depravity knows no bounds. This is a person who has nothing to lose," Chester County D.A. Deb Ryan said. "I don't know what he is capable of doing. If he's already engaged in murder in broad daylight in front of her two children there is no stopping him from doing something more egregious."

He was sentenced to life in prison Aug. 22 and was awaiting a transfer to state prison.

Howard Holland, the acting warden of the prison, said an investigation is underway into how the escape happened.

"Once we knew we had an issue with an inmate not being there, we immediately followed our protocols, locked down the prison, did what we call a special count to confirm there was only one person missing," Holland said.

He is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with long, shaggy black curly hair and brown eyes.

Danelo Cavalcante

Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts with white sneakers. He is a Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish and some English.

He has family in Phoenixville and his victim's family is also in Phoenixville. Police have been in contact with them.

If you see him or have any information you are asked to call 911.