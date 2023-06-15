Extra Time: Daniel Penny indicted; lightning strikes man in NJ

In this edition of the 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with breaking news in the subway chokehold death that has made national headlines.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of the 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with breaking news in the subway chokehold death that has made national headlines.

A grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny in the death of Jordan Neely.

The incident happened on May 1, on an F train. The death has polarized the city.

Penny, a 24-year-old former Marine, says he was protecting himself and other straphangers from Neely, a homeless man with a history of mental illness.

Cellphone video showed Penny holding Neely in a choke hold for several minutes before help arrived. By the time he let go, Neely was dead.

Some eyewitnesses said Neely had been threatening them.

Neely at one point had been a street artist carving out a living as a Michael Jackson impersonator.

The grand jury has voted to indict, but the case is still under seal until his arraignment, likely in the next few days.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

NJ lightning strike

A public works employee is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick actions of a police officer after the worker was struck by lightning in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey. It happened at Iselin Middle School on Panther Road in Iselin just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, as weather radar images showed thunderstorms popping up in the area. Eric Baumgartner, an 18-year veteran of the Woodbridge DPW and Parks Division employee, was repainting lines on the school's soccer field when he was struck by a single bolt of lightning.

Where lightning kills

Meteorologist Dani Beckstrom joins 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' on our 24/7 stream to break down where lightning tends to strike and the best ways to stay safe.

Man charged after subway rider fatally stabbed on J train

A man is facing charges after a subway rider was fatally stabbed while onboard a Brooklyn-bound J train Tuesday night. Officials say some kind of fight began aboard the train in Manhattan at around 8 p.m. The argument escalated to punching before police say a man, identified as 20-year-old Jordan Williams, pulled out a knife and stabbed the 36-year-old victim, Devictor Ouedraogo.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.