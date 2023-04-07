The Sitdown: Dave Burd talks inspiration, meaning behind comedy series

Describing himself as an "insecure, neurotic person" at heart, Burd hopes that people watching his show embrace themselves and their own imperfections.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Now in its third season, "Dave" is a comedy series based on the life of the show's co-creator: rapper and comedian Dave Burd.

Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon describes the FX Productions show as one of the funniest he's seen in a long time, interviewing Burd in the latest edition of "The Sitdown with Sandy Kenyon."

Season three follows Burd's alter-ego, rapper Lil Dicky, headlining his first tour. The series keeps viewers on their toes by placing Burd's character in a different city every episode, with hopes of finding love along the way.

"It really allows you not to get stale at all," Burd said when asked about his show.

It comes as no surprise then that the series that bears Burd's name attempts to mirror his personal life in the real world.

Born outside of Philadelphia, Burd rose to stardom as Lil Dicky by never taking himself too seriously, though still widely respected in the music industry. In fact, it's been five years since he and Chris Brown traded places in their song "Freaky Friday."

Describing himself as an "insecure, neurotic person" at heart, Burd hopes that people watching his show embrace themselves and their own imperfections.

"I want them to watch the show and see how I face my insecurities and then maybe that can encourage them to face their own insecurities in a different way," he said.

You can watch "Dave" on FXX or stream the latest episodes on Hulu.