Burglar falls into pool at Southern California home while trying to escape: VIDEO

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- A man who burglarized a home in Southern California took a plunge instead of a prize, and the incident was all caught on video.

David Verdun, 36, broke into the home in Beverly Hills last month. While climbing a ladder to escape, he fell and landed right in the home's pool.

The home's security system alerted police to the break-in. They flew a drone over the property and caught the whole thing on camera.

After climbing out of the pool, Verdun tried to hide in the yard, but police found him and took him into custody.