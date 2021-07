28-year-old charged with murder after deadly Bronx fire

EMBED >More News Videos The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead in an apartment fire in the Bronx.Firefighters pulled the victim out of his burning apartment Saturday on Manor Avenue.Curtis Austin, 71, was found with three stab wounds to the neck.The fire appears to have started on a mattress.Police said Monday that Xavier Almonte was charged with murder, manslaughter and arson.Authorities are investigating if the fire may have been used to cover up the murder.----------