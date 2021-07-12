28-year-old charged with murder after deadly Bronx fire

Firefighters pulled the victim out of his burning apartment Saturday on Manor Avenue.
Curtis Austin, 71, was found with three stab wounds to the neck.
The fire appears to have started on a mattress.
Police said Monday that Xavier Almonte was charged with murder, manslaughter and arson.
Authorities are investigating if the fire may have been used to cover up the murder.
ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip