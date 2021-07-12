28-year-old charged with murder after deadly Bronx fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested after victim found dead in burning Bronx apartment

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a man was found dead in an apartment fire in the Bronx.

Firefighters pulled the victim out of his burning apartment Saturday on Manor Avenue.

Curtis Austin, 71, was found with three stab wounds to the neck.



The fire appears to have started on a mattress.

Police said Monday that Xavier Almonte was charged with murder, manslaughter and arson.

Authorities are investigating if the fire may have been used to cover up the murder.

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soundviewnew york citybronxmurderfirefire deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple people shot at hotel in Woodbridge
39M families to start getting child tax credit payments this week
TWA Flight 800 wreckage to be scanned, scrapped
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible
Safety tips: How to prepare, what to do during severe weather
NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
Teen inside livery cab shot in Bronx; Adams heads to DC to talk crime
Show More
Megalodon shark teeth found in Florida, South Carolina after Elsa
Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M
70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in NYC
COVID Updates: Pfizer to meet with top US health officials on booster
9-year-old boy killed in early morning fire in Queens
More TOP STORIES News