Surveillance shows the children appear to panhandle at a New Jersey mall the day of the deadly crash before heading to Connecticut.

Police continue to investigate deadly crash in Scarsdale that killed 5 children

SCARSDALE, Westchester (WABC) -- Police are continuing to investigate the deadly car crash that killed five children in Westchester on March 19.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows the six siblings and cousins the day of the collision at a New Jersey shopping mall.

The children appear in the video to be panhandling.

Family members said that they were driving to Connecticut when their car veered off the road in Scarsdale and caught fire.

A 9-year-old boy was the only survivor and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

According to officials, the 16-year-old driver did not have a license or permit.

Police were called last year due to another panhandling incident involving the children.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.