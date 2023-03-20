5 Derby, CT victims identified in Scarsdale crash

Five young family members lost their lives when their vehicle struck a tree in Scarsdale, Westchester County early Sunday. Sonia Rincon has the details.

SCARSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Westchester County officials have released the names of the five young people who were tragically killed in a car accident over the weekend.

The family tells Eyewitness News that the six siblings and cousins were heading to Derby, Connecticut from a mall when their Nissan Rogue veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The car hit a tree north of the Mamaroneck Road exit and burst into flames, officials said.

Authorities identified Malik Smith, 16, Anthony Billips Jr., 17, Zahnyiah Cross, 12, Shawnell Cross, 11, and Andrew Billips, 8, as victims in the crash.

A 9-year-old boy, the only survivor, was "apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear," according to a statement provided by the Westchester County Police Department.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"It's the unimaginable. Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone - one child, never mind five that you're going to have to now make arrangements for," Matt Conway, superintendent of schools in Derby, said.

Derby is roughly 50 miles (80 km) north of Scarsdale.

