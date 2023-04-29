The Bedford-Stuyvesant community came together to remember the life of a mother and her two young daughters who were killed in an apartment fire this week.

'I will miss them very much': Community mourns family killed in Brooklyn fire

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Neighbors came together to remember the life of a mother and her two young daughters who were killed in an apartment fire this week in Brooklyn.

"Even though we're not family, that blood family, we're family because we've known each other for years, from when the kids were like in kindergarten" said family friend Eulalee Oliver about Danielle Havens 48, and her two daughters Journee Miles 11, and Kelsee Miles 9, who died in their home on Friday.

The fire broke out in the third-floor apartment around 5:05 a.m. on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The victims suffered some burns, and smoke inhalation, and were not breathing, officials said. CPR and other life-saving measures were taken but were all unsuccessful.

"I will miss them very much," Oliver added, as the community came together for a memorial outside of the apartment building.

The FDNY says the flames started on the third floor because something was accidentally left cooking in the kitchen while the family slept.

Investigators say there was no smoke alarm in the apartment.

Grief counselors will be at one of the girls' schools on Monday, working with the children as they grieve the loss of their classmates.