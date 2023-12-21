1 dead in Hicksville house fire, firefighters battle windy conditions

HICKSVILLE, Nassau County (WABC) -- One person was killed in a house fire in Hicksville early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the home on 9th Street just after 6 a.m.

Firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke due to windy conditions upon their arrival.

The fire became so intense, that they had to move their firefighting operations to an exterior attack.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News they were familiar with the home, where a blaze broke out earlier this year.

The identity of the person who died in the fire has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

