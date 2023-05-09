Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Washington Heights. Sonia Rincon has the details.

2 die after weekend fire at Washington Heights apartment where e-bike was found

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people injured over the weekend in an apartment fire in Washington Heights have died.

Officials said Tuesday that the other two people injured in the blaze remain in critical condition.

The apartment went up in flames Sunday afternoon at 565 West 190th Street.

Firefighters said there was an e-bike in the apartment and fire marshals are working to determine whether it is the cause of the fire.

The e-bike looked more like a scooter and wasn't charred completely, as officials have seen in other battery fires. It is not clear who the e-bike belonged to.

Neighbors said Sunday they were worried about the victims - all four residents were taken to the hospital. All the victims are adults, but one in particular had neighbors very concerned - a 98-year-old woman who has lived in the building for at least 40 years. She is like a grandmother figure to many of the neighbors who grew up with her.

The names and ages of the victims who died were not yet known.

The news of the deaths comes as two people -- a woman and a teenager -- were killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

In an unrelated fire, a woman died in a fire in the Bronx on Tuesday morning as well.

