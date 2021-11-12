plane crash

Man who flew with actor William Shatner to space killed in plane crash in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Man who flew to space with Shatner killed in NJ plane crash

LAKE KEMAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man who recently traveled to space with actor William Shatner was one of two killed in a small plane crash in New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police identified the two men who died as 49-year-old Glen De Vries and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer.

De Vries was the CEO of Medidata and just last month was on board the Blue Origin flight that carried "Star Trek" actor to space.


"It's going to take me a while to be able to describe it. It was incredible," de Vries said as he got his Blue Origin "astronaut wings" pinned onto his blue flight suit by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos called De Vries' death a tragic loss.



De Vries also served on the board of Carnegie Mellon University.

Fischer owned Fischer Aviation, a family-run flight school, and was its head instructor, according to public reports.

Troopers responded at 2:50 p.m. to the report of a small aircraft crash in Hampton Township in Sussex County.

They located the single-engine Cessna 172 in a state park near Lake Kemah, after the FAA issued an alert for the missing aircraft.

The aircraft departed from Essex County Airport for Sussex Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
essex countynew jerseyfatal crashairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Airplane crashes near San Diego neighborhood, no survivors reported
1 Air Force pilot dead, 2 injured, after Texas runway mishap
11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed her father, 3 others
Vault: Deadly Flight 587 crash stuns NYC 2 months after 9/11
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News