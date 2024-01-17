Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies at 46 from heart attack

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevi ć has died after suffering from a heart attack.

Milojevi ć , 46, was hospitalized following the medical emergency at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. The Warriors say he died late Wednesday morning despite life-saving efforts. He had traveled with the Warriors for Wednesday night's game.

"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said in a release from the team. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy. We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa. Their loss is unfathomable."

The NBA announced that Wednesday's Warriors-Jazz game has been postponed, and that a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

There were players and coaches dining together when the health episode occurred, sources told ESPN.

Milojevi ć , who joined Steve Kerr's staff in 2021, was a well-regarded and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. He had a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Milojevi ć had a 15-year professional playing career, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.

ABC7 News in San Francisco contributed to this story.