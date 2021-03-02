Delivery person assaulted, robbed on camera in Midtown Manhattan

Police say the suspects approached the 43-year-old victim while he was making a delivery.
One man punched the delivery person while the other tried to take his belongings.
It happened in January on 7th Avenue at West 54th Street.
The suspects ran off with the man's phone and wallet.
The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down the attackers.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
