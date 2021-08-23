coronavirus new york city

NYC school employees must get 1st vaccine by Sept. 27, no testing option

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
Raw Video: de Blasio announces schools vax mandate

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City public school employees will have to have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by September 27th. The new vaccination policy will not allow weekly testing as an option.

The policy is the first blanket vaccination mandate for a class of municipal workers, although certain groups of employees had previously been told they would be required to get vaccinated based on their specific responsibilities.

About 148,000 school employees, and contractors who work in schools, will have to get at least a first dose by September 27.

"What a perfect moment for this given the big news today, the FDA, and we're so thrilled, the FDA has announced today the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine," Mayor de Blasio said. "This is a game-changing moment."

The previous requirement allowed for weekly testing for unvaccinated employees, with unpaid suspensions for workers who didn't comply.



At least 63% of school workers already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn't include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

School starts September 13 for the city's roughly 1 million public school students. The move comes at a time to reassure parents amid anxieties about returning to public schools with increasing positivity rates.

"Our first priority is keeping our kids safe and the schools open. The city's teachers have led the way on this issue, with the great majority already vaccinated. While the city is asserting its legal authority to establish this mandate, there are many implementation details, including provisions for medical exceptions, that by law must be negotiated with the UFT and other unions, and if necessary, resolved by arbitration," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

