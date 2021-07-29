UFT expected to call for class size limits when NYC students return in the fall

Right now, the city is expected to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to spacing out students in classrooms which requires 3 feet of distance between each student while wearing masks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said when it comes to vaccine requirements extending to children in public schools, that they are going to look at how everything evolves.
Meantime, despite the return of some restrictions as cases rise, Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on state workers to return to the office by Labor Day, hoping private businesses will follow the state's lead.
"I understand the trepidation. But the numbers are down, we know how to do this safely, we need private sector companies to say to their employees, 'I need you back in the office.' Remote working for a short period of time, fine. But that's not how the entrepreneurial economy works," Cuomo said.
However, one company is taking a step in the opposite direction.
Twitter is now closing its offices in New York and in San Francisco just two weeks after reopening and will pause future return to office plans.
That is even with requiring employees to show proof of vaccination before returning.
Meantime, Google and Facebook announced Wednesday that they will require vaccinations when their officers reopen.
