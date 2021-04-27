pet adoption

'Demon dog' viral adoption ad gets chihuahua a new home

EMBED <>More Videos

So-called 'demon dog' gets adopted after viral ad

Two-year-old Prancer, a chihuahua, has been referred to as a "13lb rage machine" and a "Chucky doll in a dog's body," but that hasn't stopped him from finding a forever home.

Prancer's foster mom, Tyfanee Fortuna, wrote a hilarious post in hopes of attracting enough attention to find him a home, and it worked!

While descriptions like the above might have put some people off, it didn't bother Ariel Davis.

Fortuna's adoption ad, which has been shared on Facebook nearly 80,000 times, also called Prancer "a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child."

But Davis said the ad actually touched her.

"I read through it and (it) just really touched me. A lot of what Prancer was going through reminded me a lot of a dog that I had three or four years ago," Davis said.

Davis lives in Connecticut and drove to New Jersey to Second Chance Pet Adoption to meet Prancer.

She recalled the meeting feeling like a first date, with Prancer perking up. She ended up taking him home that same day.

"I think he's a lot calmer now that he's in a single dog situation," Davis said, adding that though her new furry friend can be a little protective, he's nowhere close to the "demonic chihuahua hellscape" described in the viral post.

"I understand and appreciate the article that started all of this, but he's just not that bad. He's a real sweetheart," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogscute animalsadoptionu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PET ADOPTION
Kittens swept away in nor'easter floodwaters looking for forever homes
Pet World in Yonkers shut down after SPCA investigation
Finding a best friend and a forever home for abused animals
Cesar Millan talks about new show 'Better Human Better Dog'
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News