Dick Clark and New Year's Rockin' Eve: His historic appearances on Eyewitness News | Vault

Dick Clark had a tradition of appearing on "Eyewitness News" to give us a sneak peak of his big New Year's show, and we've gone through the Eyewitness News Vault to share reports from 1985 through 2003.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As we celebrate the 51th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," we are opening up the Eyewitness News Vault to revisit special moments over the years.

Dick Clark had a tradition of appearing on "Eyewitness News" to give us a sneak peek of his big New Year's show, and we've gone through the Eyewitness News Vault to share reports from 1985 through 2003.

You'll see some familiar faces from Eyewitness News, past and present, and will check out Times Square and how it's changed through the years.

NEW YEARS: 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2023: How to watch and what to expect

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube