'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Dina Manzo's ex-husband charged in home invasion assault on her boyfriend

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The ex-husband of one of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and a reputed organized crime soldier were arrested Tuesday for allegedly plotting an assault on the reality star's current husband in exchange for a lavish wedding reception.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said 55-year-old Thomas Manzo, of Franklin Lakes, hired Lucchese-linked mobster John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, to attack the then-boyfriend of ex-wife, Dina Manzo.
Both are charged with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.
The indictment also charges Perna with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, and Manzo with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime.
According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court:
In the spring of 2015, Manzo, one of the owners of the Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson, allegedly hired Perna to assault David Cantin in exchange for a deeply discounted wedding reception for Perna held at the upscale venue.
Perna, who Carpenito said is a "made man" in the Lucchese Crime Family with his own crew, worked with his associates to plan and carry out the assault, which took place in July of 2015.
In exchange for committing the assault, Perna held a lavish wedding reception at Manzo's restaurant for a fraction of the price, which was paid by another Lucchese associate and close friend of Manzo. The wedding and reception, held in August 2015, were attended by approximately 330 people, and included many members of the Lucchese Crime Family.
Related: Man arrested in violent home invasion at 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's house
Separately, prior to the date that Perna was scheduled to begin serving a state prison sentence in January 2016, he falsely reported that his Mercedes Benz was stolen and destroyed. Perna filed an insurance claim for the destruction of the Mercedes Benz in order for the balance due on the Mercedes Benz. However, Perna had staged the vehicle theft and arson with other members of the Lucchese Crime Family.
In response to federal grand jury subpoenas that were sent to the Brownstone Restaurant seeking, which sought documents related to the August 2015 Perna wedding reception, Manzo failed to turn over relevant documents in response to those subpoenas and deliberately submitted a false document regarding the reception to the government, along with a false certification.
In November 2019, agents with the FBI executed a search warrant at the Brownstone Restaurant and seized invoices for the August 2015 Perna wedding reception and other relevant documents that were not previously turned over.
Related: Man indicted in violent home invasion at 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star's house
The violent crime in aid of racketeering activity count against both defendants carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The conspiracy to commit the violent crime in aid of racketeering activity count against both defendants carries a maximum potential penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud count against Perna carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years of in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The falsifying and concealing records related to a federal investigation count against Manzo carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Dina Manzo's ex-husband charged in home invasion assault on her boyfriend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News