Extra Time: Donald Trump blasts fraud lawsuit; student loan payments resume

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump.

Displeased and defiant, Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, sons Eric and Don Jr., and the Trump Organization of a decades-long scheme, over-inflating the values of his many properties.

Trump blasted the lawsuit as a scam and a sham, calling it "disgraceful."

He denies any wrongdoing and returned Monday to Trump Tower in Midtown all riled up.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was there with the latest details.

Meanwhile, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined the show with his take.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Breaking down NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks' 'State of Our Schools'

Recently, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks delivered his "State of Our Schools" address. Among his top commitments are making sure every child is a confident reader by third grade, and laying a foundation that ensures high school graduates are financially literate, prepared for college and ready to enter the work force.

The goal is to boost reading skills in a system where about half of third- to eighth-grade students are not proficient on state tests. In 2019, 53% of third graders were proficient in reading, according to the Department of Education. In 2022, reading proficiency for third graders slipped to 49%. Jeta Donovan, from the New Teacher Project, joined Extra Time.

Senator Menendez to stand trial in May for bribery case: judge

A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator's help and influence over foreign affairs. The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey's June 4 primary, meaning it could still be underway when voters start casting ballots on whether to return Menendez to the Senate.

Student loan payments resume

For the first time in more than three years, federal borrowers will be required to pay their monthly student loan bills starting in October. The pandemic-related pause, which went into effect in March 2020, provided relief to nearly 44 million borrowers by freezing their accounts. After several extensions by both the Trump and Biden administrations, the pause has finally expired after Congress prohibited the president from extending it another time.

