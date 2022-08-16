Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx

A woman was killed and another was injured when a tree fell into a pool on Palisade Avenue in the Bronx on Monday. Josh Einiger has the story.

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- The woman who was killed when a huge tree fell into a pool in the Bronx on Monday has been identified.

Authorities said 59-year-old Donna Douglas lived at the River Terrace Apartments on Palisades Avenue in the Riverdale section, where the tree fell into the private pool just after 1:30 p.m.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to determine the exact cause of the death.

A 72-year-old woman was also injured and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The New York City parks department said the tree is not under its jurisdiction.

It is not yet clear what caused the tree to fall.

The incident happened two days after a man was killed by a tree while he was sitting on a bench in Brooklyn.

