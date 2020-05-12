coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Fauci to issue stark warning on reopening too soon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Times Square will remain empty for at least a few more weeks and later today, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning other parts of the country may be opening too soon.

The director of the National Institute of Health is set to testify in a Senate hearing on how to reopen the economy.

According to an email he sent to the New York Times, he's prepared to say that if America reopens too soon, we'll face quote "needless suffering and death."

"The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely," he wrote.



New York state is preparing to partially reopen later this week.

Threee upstate regions - the Fingerlakes, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley, have met CDC guidelines and will start a slow reopening this Friday.

New York City, Long Island and our Northern Suburbs will have to wait.

"The likelihood, right now, unless something miraculous happens, we're going into June. So, I think it's fair to say that June is when we're potentially going to be able to make some real changes if we can continue our progress," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New York City still needs to see a 14-day decline in cases, a 30 percent hospital vacancy (right now it's at 29 percent) and more testing and contact tracing.

Before opening, they want to be able to quickly identify any new infections so those people can be isolated.

