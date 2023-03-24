Brooklyn crash: Driver arraigned in deadly Bensonhurst crash; held on $250k bail

The driver's license was suspended at the time of the deadly crash.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man in Brooklyn was arraigned after Monday's deadly car crash in Bensonhurst that left two dead and five others injured.

Vitaliy Konoplyov, 49, is being held on $250,000 cash bail, and $1 million bond.

According to the complaint, Konoplyov was "trying to beat the light" at the corner of 18th Ave and 64th Street when he struck one of the victim's Honda HR-V, which spun out of control into a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The 60-year-old pedestrian crossing the street has been identified as Leung Yuet, and the 51-year-old driving the Honda was Stancho Stanchev. Both victims were killed, while at least five other people were injured.

Konoplyov, who was driving with a suspended license for failing to pay his summons, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

