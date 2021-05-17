Driver crashes into front of Staten Island home, flees scene

Authorities say the car, believed to be a 2020 Honda, slammed into the front of the home on Fields Avenue in the Willowbrook section just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The homeowner said he and his wife were sleeping at the time and were jolted awake by the noise.
MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
They found the hole, but not vehicle after the driver apparently fled the scene.
No one was hurt in the home, and the family was permitted to stay the night.
Police were searching for the car.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ: How to stop those unwanted robocalls
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip