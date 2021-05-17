Driver crashes into front of Staten Island home, flees scene

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

WILLOWBROOK, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police on Staten Island are investigating a hit and run after a couple awoke to a loud bang and found a hole in the front of their home.

Authorities say the car, believed to be a 2020 Honda, slammed into the front of the home on Fields Avenue in the Willowbrook section just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner said he and his wife were sleeping at the time and were jolted awake by the noise.

MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

Lighting birthday candles for a 100-year-old can be a fire hazard, but Wilbur Hutchins is no ordinary centenarian. He is a retired FDNY lieutenant.


They found the hole, but not vehicle after the driver apparently fled the scene.

No one was hurt in the home, and the family was permitted to stay the night.

Police were searching for the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: How to stop those unwanted robocalls
EMBED More News Videos

In February, automated telemarketing phone calls spiked, hitting 4.6 billion nationwide. But 7 On Your Side has just the ticket to stop the spoofs.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citystaten islandwillowbrookhit and runcar into building
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: 'Open Boulevards' to expand outdoor activities in NYC
NYPD adding 250 officers to transit system as subway resumes 24/7 service
Asian woman harassed, spit on inside NYC subway train
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
Breastfeeding mom barred from volleyball tournament
Cuomo called out by 6 county executives to adopt CDC mask guidelines in NY
How to stop those unwanted robocalls
Show More
Rally calls for removal of Long Island officials over Pride flag
Tax Day is here for most states | What you need to know
2 NYPD officers hurt after cruiser crashes into a pole
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Bus driver says students were heroes when armed man hijacked bus
More TOP STORIES News