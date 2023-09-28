Concern over e-bike and e-scooter safety rises at NYC town hall meeting

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night in Manhattan by those concerned about the dangers of reckless riders on e-bikes and scooters.

It comes after Priscilla Loke, 69, was struck and killed by a person on an e-bike earlier this month.

The accident happened on Grand and Chrystie Streets in Chinatown. Loke had the right of way.

The cyclist can be seen on surveillance video talking to officers moments after the collision, and then getting back on his bike and riding off.

Loke's family is not alone in their outrage over lack of legislation for e-bikes and scooters. A town hall meeting Wednesday night at The Church of The Good Shepherd in Kips Bay was filled over the issue of e-bikes and scooters.

Council member Robert Holden is sponsoring legislation that he says would crack down on e-bike mayhem.

"E-bikes should be registered. They should have a license plate," said Holden. "Hold them accountable. That means if somebody runs a red light and causes somebody to be injured, they should be held accountable."

The city council cannot require all e-bikes to have DMV issued license plates because the DMV is a state agency. Instead, the bill would require city DOT plates for all e-bikes and Citi bikes.

Advocates from the E-Vehicle Safety Alliance support the bill along with another bill about to be introduced in the state assembly that would require mopeds to be registered before they left the shop.

